Denmark Women's World Cup 2023 squad: most recent call ups

The Denmark Women’s World Cup 2023 squad is looking like it might be quite different from recent Denmark teams. The former Euros finalists have had to focus on bringing a lot of younger talent through recently due to injuries to some of their more senior players.

Following a mixed run of form, they have recently strung a number of good results together. They have won four friendlies on the bounce, something that they have not managed since June of last year. Their two recent results came against Sweden and Japan where they won both games 1-0.

Stine Larsen scored a 93rd minute winner over Sweden whilst an own goal from Moeka Minami handed them the victory against Japan. These two fixtures came after a 3-2 win over Uruguay and 2-0 win over Norway as part of February’s Tournoi de France.

At Euro 2022, it was clear how much Denmark relied on Pernille Harder. They were constantly looking to get the ball to her feet whilst opponents worked hard to close her down. But Denmark have been forced to prepare for this World Cup without Harder who suffered a hamstring injury on international duty which has kept her out for six months following surgery. The good news for the Danes is that she returned for Chelsea in their semi-final matches against Barcelona so should be available for the World Cup.

It is less certain whether Nadia Nadim will make it. Having suffered two consecutive anterior-cruciate ligament injuries in two seasons, the most recent coming last September, it is unclear where she is in her recovery. Nadim has posted pictures on Instagram recently of her back on the grass, but with only two and a half months to the World Cup, it will be a race against time for her to get back.

Denmark will still have a lot of experienced players in their squad though. Sanne Troelsgaard and Katrine Veje are the second and fourth most capped players of all-time respectively. Younger players like West Ham’s 22 year old Emma Snerle and Everton’s 24 year old Karen Holmgaard are also beginning to make themselves fixtures within this Denmark squad. But most focus will surely be on Arsenal’s 19 year old midfielder Kathrine Kühl. Kühl has previously been described as being even more technically gifted than Harder was at the same age and will be hoping to have a break out World Cup.

Denmark are in World Cup Group D with England, Haiti and China, their first World Cup fixture is against China on July 22 and below is their most recent team from April's friendlies, ahead of announcing their final World Cup squad by July 9.

Denmark Women's World Cup 2023 squad

GK: Laura Worsøe (Kolding IF)

GK: Kathrine Larsen (Brøndby)

GK: Maja Bay Østergaard (FC Thy-Thisted Q)

DF: Sara Thrige (Milan)

DF: Stine Ballisager Pedersen (Vålerenga)

DF: Rikke Sevecke (Everton)

DF: Simone Boye Sørensen (Hammarby)

DF: Katrine Veje (Everton)

DF: Luna Gevitz (Montpellier)

MF: Karen Holmgaard (Everton)

MF: Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading)

MF: Emma Snerle (West Ham)

MF: Nicoline Sørensen (Everton)

MF: Kathrine Kühl (Arsenal)

MF: Janni Thomsen (Vålerenga)

MF: Sofie Bredgaard (Rosengård)

MF: Sofie Svava (Real Madrid)

MF: Josefine Hasbo (Harvard Crimson)

MF: Frederikke Thøgersen (Inter)

FW: Amalie Vangsgaard (Paris Saint-Germain)

FW: Stine Larsen (BK Häcken)

FW: Rikke Marie Madsen (North Carolina Courage)

FW: Millie Gejl (North Carolina Courage)

FW: Olivia Holdt (Rosengård)

Denmark manager

Who is Denmark's manager?

Lars Søndergaard took charge of Denmark at the end of 2017. Søndergaard was unable to qualify the team for the 2019 World Cup, in part due to a disagreement between the team and the federation giving Sweden an automatic victory in qualifying. They did however qualify for the 2022 Euros but were unable to make an impact in a tough group which contained Spain and Germany. Despite some disappointing performances, Søndergaard has remained in post.

When will the Denmark squad be announced?

The Danish league is currently playing its ‘Championship’ round whereby the top six teams all play each other twice again. The league is due to finish on 10th June. Denmark do not currently have any friendly fixtures ahead of the World Cup scheduled but it can be expected for the squad to be announced at some point in June.

How many players are Denmark allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

Denmark will be allowed to select 23 players for their World Cup 2023 squad. Whilst requests were made to take 26 players, FIFA insisted that squads of only 23 would be permitted, unlike at the Men’s 2022 World Cup.