China Women's World Cup 2023 squad: most recent call ups

The China Women’s World Cup 2023 squad is coming together now, following the 2022 Women's Asian Cup in which the Steel Roses won the competition.

2019 was a somewhat disappointing showing for the current Asian champions with just one goal scored all tournament and an exit in the first knockout round to Italy. While it was Spain and Germany who faced them four years ago in a tricky-looking group, the Chinese have once again been dealt a tough hand once again this time around, with England and Denmark lumped into their group with Haiti.

Things will be tough once again, with form in 2023 looking patchy at best. China lost 3-0 to Spain following 0-0 draws with Switzerland and the Republic of Ireland in April's European tour.

Naturally, head coach Shui Qingxia will be looking to those who were key in the Asian Cup win to hopefully recall memories of her last World Cup, in 1995, where the Chinese finished fourth. The majority of this team still plays in China – though star forward Wang Shuang is at Racing Louisville, following stints at Paris Saint-Germain.

Two more PSG stars form the spine of the side. 28-year-old Li Mengwen at the back and 29-year-old Yang Lina combined with Wang, also 28, are an experienced trio in their prime right now. If China are to improve on 2019 – even get out of their difficult-looking group – they need all three to have good tournaments.

China Women's World Cup 2023 squad

GK: Zhu Yu (Wuhan Jianghan University)

GK: Xu Huan (Jiangsu)

GK: Zhao Lina (Shanghai Shengli)

DF: Li Mengwen (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Wang Xiaoxue (Jiangsu)

DF: Li Jiayue (Shanghai Shengli)

DF: Lou Jiahui (Henan Jianye)

DF: Yao Lingwei (Jiangsu)

DF: Gao Chen (Changchun Dazhong Zhuoyue)

MF: Ma Jun (Wuhan Jianghan University)

MF: Zhang Xin (Shanghai Shengli)

MF: Yao Wei (Wuhan Jianghan University)

MF: Wang Yanwen (Beijing BG Phoenix)

MF: Zhang Rui (Shandong Sports Lottery)

MF: Yang Lina (Paris Saint-Germain)

MF: Wu Chengshu (Jiangsu)

MF: Liu Yanqiu (Wuhan Jianghan University)

MF: Tang Jiali (Spain Madrid CFF)

MF: Xiao Yuyi (Shanghai Shengli)

FW: Wang Shuang (Racing Louisville)

FW: Wang Shanshan (Tianjin Shengde)

FW: Zhang Linyan (Guangzhou)

FW: Li Ying (Shandong Sports Lottery)

China manager

Who is the China manager?

Shui Qingxia was a midfielder who went to four major tournaments – two World Cups and two Olympic games – with her nation. Her highlights included being a part of the 1995 tournament in which China finished fourth, with Shui scoring in the penalty shootout against Sweden in the quarter-finals, and winning a silver medal at Atlanta at the '96 Olympics.

When will the China Women's World Cup 2023 squad be announced?

China currently have no friendlies scheduled between now and their opening tournament match against Denmark on July 22. The squad is likely to be named a few weeks prior to the tournament beginning.

How many players are China allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

The China Women’s World Cup squad will be made up of 23 players. Despite requests from some countries to extend the squad sizes, as was done with Men’s World Cup in Qatar, they will be limited to a smaller squad of just 23.