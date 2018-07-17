Diego Maradona's presentation as Dynamo Brest chairman was as bizarre as expected

Maradona, who made headlines as he watched his beloved Argentina play at the World Cup, signed a three-year contract with Dynamo Brest in May - just one month after leaving his role as head coach of UAE side Al-Fujairah.

The 57-year-old will "deal with the strategic development" at the Belarusian Premier League outfit that finished sixth last season.

Brest, who have never won a league title, were very excited to roll out the red carpet for Maradona's arrival on Monday as he was paraded around in a giant Jeep fit for military service.

"I'm not afraid of the challenge, I'm not afraid of the serious projects and these people seem very serious to me," Maradona said in his opening press conference where he was presented with a special ring.

"I needed a challenge, an important project to show that I never stopped working.

"I take it with all the affection of the world, respecting the people who gave me this opportunity."

