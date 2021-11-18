Done deal? Real Madrid reveal strategy for signing Kylian Mbappe after £200m bid rejected

Real Madrid will put all their focus on signing Kylian Mbappe for free when his PSG contract expires in 2022, according to Los Blancos president Florentino Perez.

Perez has been known for splashing the cash during his two stints as Madrid chief, having been the brains behind the 'Galacticos' project in the early 2000s.

But now he has publicly hit out at the rise of "state clubs" for his side's struggle to compete in the transfer market – a reference to the Qatar Sports Investment-owned PSG.

And while it seems he has given up hope of landing Erling Haaland's signature next summer, he is still going all-in on prising Mbappe away from Paris.

While Madrid had a bid of around €200 million for the French forward rejected in the last transfer window, they could land their man for nothing at the end of the season.

Mbappe's contract with PSG runs out at the end of the season, and he can begin discussing a new contract with other clubs in January.

That could be a risky strategy for any interested club – especially with Liverpool also reportedly keen – but it appears that is now Real Madrid's preferred approach.

"The state-owned clubs don’t sell their players. It’s a madness," Perez told Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez.

"Now we offer €200m for a single player and they don't sell him. When players finish their contract, it's better."