The Draw Specialist's World Cup: Part Five

Day 23: Germany sweep Argentina aside


Day 26: Uruguay's goalkeepers fail to stop Gio's rocket


Day 27: Puyol nods Spain into final, as predicted by Paul the psychic octopus

 

Day 30: Suarez, the man Africa loves to hate, returns but Uruguay finish fourth

 


Day 31: Cards aplenty as Spain seal historic victory

FFT's SA2010 WC Awards! * But seriously, how we saw the World Cup

