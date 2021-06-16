Euro 2020 – Antoine Griezmann: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Antoine Griezmann will be an important player for France at this summer's European Championship.

The French attacker has won 92 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2014.

France have been drawn in Group F at Euro 2020 alongside Germany, Portugal and Hungary.

A top-two finish would guarantee France a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

Which club does Antoine Griezmann play for?

Griezmann plays his club football for Barcelona, having joined the club in 2019. He has scored 35 goals in 99 appearances for the Blaugrana, with whom he won the Copa del Rey in 2021.

Prior to his move to the Camp Nou, Griezmann spent five successful seasons at Atletico Madrid. Playing under Diego Simeone, he won the Europa League in 2018.

Griezmann began his career with Real Sociedad, having joined the club's academy in 2005.

How old is Antoine Griezmann?

Griezmann was born on 21 March 1991. He is 30 years old.

What is Antoine Griezmann’s squad number?

Griezmann will wear the No.7 shirt for France at Euro 2020. At club level for Barcelona, he also wears the No.7.

What is Antoine Griezmann's net worth?

Griezmann has an estimated net worth of £42.5m, according to celebritynetworth.com.

What is Antoine Griezmann's contract length?

Griezmann's contract at Barcelona runs until the summer of 2024. He signed a five-year deal upon arrival at the club two years ago.

What is Antoine Griezmann's salary?

Griezmann earns an estimated £594,000 per week at Barcelona, according to salarysport.com.