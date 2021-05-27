Euro 2020 – who is Croatia captain, Luka Modric?

Luka Modric will be the Croatia captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11.

This is likely to be the veteran midfielder’s final appearance at a European Championship, with Modric potentially signing off his international career at the 2022 World Cup.

The 35-year-old was named Player of the Tournament at the last edition of the World Cup three years ago after inspiring Croatia to a runners-up finish.

That represented the nation’s best ever performance at an international competition, but they will hope to go one better this summer.

Modric made his debut for Croatia way back in 2006, and has already appeared in three European Championships before this summer’s pan-continental event.

The Real Madrid man has won 136 caps for the Vatreni, and is widely regarded as the nation’s greatest ever player.

Modric has won plenty of silverware at club level and he will now be desperate to get his hands on a trophy on the international stage.

Croatia booked their spot at Euro 2020 by topping their qualifying group ahead of Wales, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan. The latter are nevertheless the only member of that quintet that will not be involved this summer.

Their campaign begins against England at Wembley on June 13, in a rematch of the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

Modric helped Croatia emerge victorious on that occasion, with England keen to enact revenge on home soil.

Zlatko Dalic’s charges will then lock horns with Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 18, before concluding the group phase against Scotland at the same venue four days later.

Croatia will expect to qualify for the last 16 as one of the top two in Group D.

Modric will again be crucial to their chances of a successful summer, with the rest of the Croatia team likely to lean on his talent and experience.