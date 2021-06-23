Euro 2020 – Memphis Depay: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Depay will be hoping for a triumphant summer with the Netherlands at the European Championship.

The forward has won 67 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2013.

The Netherlands claimed nine points from nine in the group phase of Euro 2020, beating Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia.

Depay has been one of the stars of the tournament so far. He scored two goals and provided one assist in Group C.

Which club does Memphis Depay play for?

Depay plays his club football for Lyon, although he is set to join Barcelona on a free transfer on July 1.

The forward made 178 appearances for Lyon in all competitions, having joined the club in 2016.

Depay previously spent around 18 months on the books of Manchester United, but he struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford.

He began his career with PSV, whose academy he graduated from in 2011.

How old is Memphis Depay?

Depay was born on 13 February 1994. He is 27 years old.

What is Memphis Depay's squad number?

Depay will wear the No.10 shirt for the Netherlands at Euro 2020. At club level for Lyon, he wore the No.10. It is not yet clear what shirt number he will wear at Barcelona.

What is Memphis Depay's net worth?

Depay has an estimated net worth of £16.5m, according to wtfoot.com.

What is Memphis Depay's contract length?

Depay's contract at Lyon runs until 30 June 2021. He has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Barcelona.

What is Memphis Depay's salary?

Depay earned an estimated £87,000 per week at Lyon, according to salarysport.com. The details of his deal with Barcelona have not yet been confirmed.