Euro 2020 – who is Sweden’s manager?

Janne Andersson will lead Sweden at Euro 2020, hoping to build on promising run to the quarter-finals of the last World Cup.

He was appointed as the replacement for Erik Hamren after a disappointing performance in Euro 2016, where Sweden finished bottom of their group, taking just a single point.

Andersson immediately improved his country’s fortunes, seeing off the Netherlands and Italy on the way to their first World Cup for 12 years.

Once there, they topped their group ahead of Mexico, South Korea and reigning champions Germany.

Switzerland were beaten 1-0 in the second round thanks to Emil Forsberg’s goal, but England proved too strong in the quarter-finals.

Sweden qualified for Euro 2020 by finishing second, behind Spain, with Robin Quaison scoring an impressive five goals in the process.

Prior to taking the Sweden job, Andersson had managed Halmstads BK, Orgryte IS and IFK Norrkoping.

He enjoyed the most success in his last role, leading Norrkoping to the league title in 2015, their first for 26 years.

While low on star power, Andersson’s squad has plenty of consistent performers plying their trade in some of Europe’s biggest leagues.

Everton’s Robin Olsen, Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof, Newcastle United’s Emil Krafth, Brentford’s Pontus Jansson and Watford’s Ken Sema make up the English contingent.

Although AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic had returned to the Sweden set-up for their last round of fixtures in March, he missed out on a place in the Euros squad because of a knee injury.

Former Birmingham City and Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson made the cut and is looking to add to his tally of 127 caps.

Sweden have been drawn in Group E alongside Slovakia, Spain and Poland, and will hope to progress to the knockout stages once more.