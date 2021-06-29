Euro 2020: Who are Germany's penalty takers and what is their record like?

When it comes to penalties, Germany are held in incredibly high regard. Their players, it seems, are faultless in their ability to dispatch from 12 yards, with their coolness under pressure always cited for their success in shootouts.

In the last decade, Germany have taken part in just one penalty shootout, in which they beat Italy at Euro 2016 in the quarter-finals. You know, the shootout where Simone Zaza produced perhaps the most comical - and simply, the worst - penalty in history.

Synonymous with breaking English hearts in shootouts after winning in both their 1990 World Cup and 1996 Euros encounters, are the Germans still as good as they once were?

We've delved through Germany's players to find out their most likely takers of a spot kick, should any of their games end undecided after 120 minutes.

Ilkay Gundogan's penalty record

❌ Fabinho fouls Sterling to give City a golden chance from the spot but Gundogan spanks his penalty over! An Anfield curse...📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL📱 Follow #LIVMCI here: https://t.co/uVVJFt8M49📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/63600REa5QFebruary 7, 2021 See more

Career penalties: 13

- Scored: 11 (85%)

- Missed: 2 (15%)

Germany Penalties: 2

- Scored: 2 (100%)

- Missed: 0 (0%)

Ilkay Gundogan is Germany's favoured penalty taker, and his record clearly shows why. The Manchester City player displays calmness under pressure, and regularly finds the side netting with his whipped penalty technique. Gundogan took Germany's most recent penalty against North Macedonia in March's World Cup qualifiers, and he duly scored.

His most recent penalty for Manchester City though did go wrong, missing against Liverpool in February. However, they went onto win the game 4-1, which isn't all bad.

Toni Kroos' penalty record

Career penalties: 3

- Scored: 3 (100%)

- Missed: 0 (0%)

Germany Penalties: 3

- Scored: 3 (100%)

- Missed: 0 (0%)

Toni Kroos' senior penalties have all come while playing for Germany, and he has dispatched all three that he has taken. The Real Madrid midfielder's penalties have also come up against some esteemed goalkeepers in Hugo Lloris, Jasper Cillissen, and Wojciech Szczesny, showing he has the capability to score from the spot.

Kroos also scored during Germany's last penalty shootout at Euro 2016, slotting his spot-kick against Italy in the quarter-finals.

Thomas Muller's penalty record

WATCH: Muller converts penalty for Bayern's 2-0 lead after Vidal is fouled in the box. #FCBB04https://t.co/Cl9L6rWn9JAugust 29, 2015 See more

Career penalties: 37

- Scored: 30 (81%)

- Missed: 7 (19%)

Germany Penalties: 1

- Scored: 1 (100%)

- Missed: 0 (0%)

Thomas Muller is a serial penalty taker, and an astute one at that. Despite playing alongside goal machine Robert Lewandowski, who inevitably takes penalties at Bayern Munich, Muller has still weighed in with plenty of his own. The forward last missed in 2017, though he has only taken four penalties since then.

Muller also played a part in Germany's penalty shootout against Italy at Euro 2016. However, stepping up second for Germany in the shootout, Muller missed his spot-kick. If it comes down to penalties again, don't be surprised to see Muller attempt to exorcise his demons.

Timo Werner's penalty record

Career penalties: 19

- Scored: 15 (79%)

- Missed: 4 (21%)

Germany Penalties: 1

- Scored: 1 (100%)

- Missed: 0 (0%)

Timo Werner's performance in front of goal has left a lot to be desired this season playing for Chelsea, but his penalty taking exploits suggests he'll still be confident should a penalty shootout occur. The striker was RB Leipzig's first choice penalty taker, and he has taken four for Chelsea this season too. He did, however, miss against Luton in January, his most recent penalty.

Serge Gnabry's penalty record

Career penalties: 2

- Scored: 1 (50%)

- Missed: 1 (50%)

Germany Penalties: 0

Surprisingly Serge Gnabry has only taken two penalties in his entire career. The Bayern Munich man last took a penalty in 2018 for his club against Hoffenheim, but that was saved. Gnabry hasn't stepped up from 12 yards since.

The forward is unlikely to take a penalty in normal time, but could fancy his chances in a shootout.

Kai Havertz's penalty record

The best meaningless penalty you've ever seen, courtesy of @kaihavertz29 🚀#Berlin2020 #B04FCB pic.twitter.com/dCVJIcjoU8July 4, 2020 See more

Career penalties: 7

- Scored: 7 (100%)

- Missed: 0 (0%)

Germany Penalties: 0

Kai Havertz has a faultless record in penalties at senior level, scoring all seven that he has taken. They all came while he still played for Bayer Leverkusen, so the Chelsea man is yet to take one for either his club or country at senior level. Nevertheless, it is likely Havertz will step up from 12 yards should Germany take part in a shootout.

The rest of the Germany's squad penalty record

Manuel Neuer

Career penalties faced: 60

- Saved: 19 (32%)

- Conceded: 41 (68%)

Germany penalties: 7

- Saved: 1 (14%)

- Conceded: 6 (86%)

Saved a penalty during the shootout against Italy at Euro 2016

Antonio Rudiger

Never taken a penalty

Marcel Halstenberg

Career penalties: 7

- Scored: 6 (86%)

- Missed: 1 (14%)

Matthias Ginter

Never taken a penalty

Mats Hummels

Career penalties: 5

- Scored: 4 (80%)

- Missed: 1 (20%)

Scored during the penalty shootout against Italy at Euro 2016

Joshua Kimmich

Never taken a penalty (in normal time)

Scored during the penalty shootout against Italy at Euro 2016

Kevin Volland

Career penalties: 4

- Scored: 3 (75%)

- Missed: 1 (25%)

Bernd Leno

Career penalties faced: 72

- Saved: 14 (19%)

- Conceded: 58 (81%)

Germany penalties: 0

Jonas Hoffman

Career penalties: 6

- Scored: 5 (83%)

- Missed: 1 (17%)

Jamal Musiala

Never taken a penalty

Niklas Sule

Never taken a penalty

Lukas Klostermann

Never taken a penalty

Florian Neuhaus

Never taken a penalty

Leon Goretzka

Career penalties: 1

- Scored: 1 (100%)

- Missed: 0 (0%)

Leroy Sane

Never taken a penalty

Robin Gosens

Never taken a penalty

Kevin Trapp

Career penalties faced: 45

- Saved: 13 (28%)

- Conceded: 32 (72%)

Germany penalties: 0

Emre Can

Career penalties: 1

- Scored: 1 (100%)

- Missed: 0 (0%)

Robin Koch

Never taken a penalty

Christian Gunter

Career penalties: 1

- Scored: 0 (0%)

- Missed: 1 (100%)

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Who are England’s penalty takers and what is their record like?

RANKED! Euro 2020: England's Euro record

RIO FERDINAND "I was so happy that Edwin van der Sar saved Anelka's penalty in 2008... I was next and wouldn't have scored!