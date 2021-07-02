Euro 2020 – Who is Euro 2020 – Who is Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife and does he have kids?

Oleksandr Zinchenko will be hoping to make history with Ukraine at this summer's European Championship.

Andriy Shevchenko's side lost their opening game of the tournament 3-2 to the Netherlands, before beating North Macedonia 2-1.

A 1-0 defeat by Austria left Ukraine sweating, but they still advanced as one of the best third-place finishers despite amassing only three points and having a negative goal difference.

And on Wednesday Ukraine showed they were not just in the round of 16 to make up the numbers.

Sweden were the favourites to reach the quarter-finals by winning at Hampden Park, but Ukraine secured a 2-1 victory.

The winning goal came in stoppage time of extra time, with Zinchenko setting up Artem Dovbyk with a fine cross from the left flank.

Ukraine will face England in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, as they seek to break new ground in the history of the national team.

Ukraine have never reached the semi-finals of a European Championship since attaining independence.

Ukrainian players did, however, form the bulk of the Soviet Union side that finished as runners-up in 1988.

Zinchenko will be supported in his efforts by his wife, Vlada Sedan, whom he married in 2020.

Sedan was able to get closer to the action than most wives and girlfriends of European Championship stars.

That is because she is following the Ukraine national team at the tournament in her job as a sports presenter for Ukrainian channel Channel Football 1/2.

Zinchenko proposed to his then-girlfriend on the pitch of Kyiv's Olympic Stadium after Ukraine qualified for the Euros in 2019.

Vlada is not afraid to criticise the team when it is necessary, and she memorably criticised Pep Guardiola - Zinchenko's boss at Manchester City - after a Champions League defeat by Lyon in 2020.

"Perhaps I have no right to say this, perhaps Zinchenko will forbid me. But to put it mildly, and in order not to swear, this is completely Guardiola's fault," she said.

"At such a crucial moment, making such an experimental tactic for Man City is a bummer.

"I have no right to criticise, but why play three central defenders when the players themselves take their heads.

"I simply have no words, because to have such a line-up… look what players play at Man City, what a bench. Literally few clubs in the world can boast such reserves."