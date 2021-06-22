Euro 2020 – Who is Gianluigi Donnarumma's wife and does he have kids?

Gianluigi Donnarumma will be a key player for Italy at this summer's European Championship.

The Azzurri's No.1 goalkeeper has started each of his country's three games at Euro 2020 so far.

Donnarumma has kept clean sheets against Turkey, Switzerland and Wales, helping Roberto Mancini's men cruise into the knockout stage of the competition.

Nine points from nine secured top spot in Group A for Italy, who will face Austria in the round of 16 on Saturday.

Donnarumma, who won his first cap in 2016, has made 29 appearances for his country.

He looks set to leave AC Milan after this tournament, with PSG at the front of the queue for his signature.

For now the 22-year-old is fully focused on international football, and he will be cheered on throughout the competition by his fiancée Alessia Elefante.

The couple started dating back in 2017, when they were just 17 years old.

Donnarumma had already made his debut for Milan back then, and already has more than 250 club appearances to his name.

He initially had to remain patient for opportunities at international level, with Gianluigi Buffon retaining the No.1 jersey until 2017.

The legendary shot-stopper played his final game for Italy the following year and Donnarumma became the new first-choice net-minder.

In fact Italy have conceded no goals in their last 11 outings, underlining the defensive strength to which Donnarumma has contributed significantly.

The Azzurri are one of the most successful sides in World Cup history, having lifted the trophy on four occasions.

Yet they have not claimed as much silverware on the continental stage, winning just one European Championship - on home soil in 1968.

A victory in the 16th edition of the Euros this summer would make Italy one of four teams to have won the trophy more than once.