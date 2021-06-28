Euro 2020 – Who is Nathan Ake's wife and does he have kids?

Nathan Ake was a bit-part player for the Netherlands at the European Championship.

Frank de Boer's side were knocked out of the tournament on Sunday after suffering a 2-0 loss to Czech Republic.

The Dutch were one of only three teams to win each of their three fixtures in the group phase.

They also scored more goals than any other team in the first round of Euro 2020.

But all that is now redundant after the outcome of Sunday's round of 16 tie against the Czechs.

The red card shown to Matthijs de Ligt at the start of the second half proved to be the turning point in Budapest.

De Ligt was sent off for handling the ball, an event which was deemed to be the denial of a goalscoring opportunity.

De Boer shifted from a 3-5-2 formation to a 4-4-1 system, a decision which always made Ake's introduction unlikely.

The Manchester City man therefore ends the campaign without having started a match at Euro 2020.

Daley Blind's passing ability meant he was favoured as the left-sided centre-back, while Patrick van Aanholt was deployed at left wing-back by De Boer, who worked with the 30-year-old briefly at Crystal Palace.

Ake will return to Manchester in the coming weeks ahead of the new domestic season.

He will be re-joined in the northwest of England by his fiancée, Kaylee Ramman.

The couple announced their engagement last year, but it is not publicly known when they will tie the knot.

Like her partner, Ramman was born in The Hague and it is assumed that they met in the city.

She works as a designer of sustainable swimwear made by ocean plastic, as well as owning owns an jewellery business.

Ake is unlikely to be a regular start at Manchester City next term. He was only included in Pep Guardiola's XI on nine occasions in the Premier League in 2020/21.