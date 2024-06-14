Euro 2024 injuries: Every player missing the tournament
Euro 2024 injuries have already piled up pre-tournament - and there's no end to them just yet
Euro 2024 injuries threaten to ruin the fun. The tournament is here – but not everyone we expected to see will be involved.
And no, we're not just talking about the Welsh. Before Euro 2024 has even kicked off, there have been plenty ruled out after being called up to their squads. With the deadline for replacing players passed, teams have to make do, now.
So who's missing from action?
VIDEO: Why Gareth Southgate's England Tactics Aren't Working (Yet)
Euro 2024 injuries
Ruled out
Euro 2024 injuries: players already ruled out of the tournament
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Nation
|Injury
|Giorgio Scalvini
|Italy
|ACL
|Frenkie De Jong
|Netherlands
|Ankle
|Lyndon Dykes
|Scotland
|Ankle
|Ben Doak
|Scotland
|Knee
Italy's exciting young defender Giorgio Scalvini misses this summer's action after tearing his ACL just weeks before the tournament began. The youngster played a key role in Atalanta's Europa League triumph, although fell victim to the Seria A season running on longer than most other leagues in Europe.
Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong made headlines recently after he failed to overcome an ankle injury which had seen him spent a large part of the second half of this season on the sidelines with Barcelona.
Elsewhere, Scotland's impressive momentum heading into the tournament was halted when striker Lyndon Dykes was ruled out through an ankle injury, while exciting Liverpool youngster Ben Doak also misses the tournament with with a knee injury that has kept him out since December.
Still could feature
Euro 2024 injuries: players who could feature at the tournament
|Player
|Nation
|Injury
|Luke Shaw
|England
|Lack of fitness, following muscle injury
|Mike Maignan
|France
|Recurring injuries
|Aurelian Tchouameni
|France
|Foot
|Robert Lewandowski
|Poland
|Thigh
|Andrew Robertson
|Scotland
|Recurring injuries
Luke Shaw made the headlines in recent weeks for confirming his spot in Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad despite seeing virtually no game time in 2024. The Manchester United man heads to Germany as England's only left back, with his recovery likely to be a key factor in any success the Three Lions enjoy this summer.
France duo Mike Maignan and Aurelian Tchouameni have both been beneficiaries of a passing of the guard in recent years, with Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante making way for the talented pair. However, they head to Germany with niggling injuries which will need to clear up before either see any sort of action on the pitch.
Legendary Polish striker Robert Lewandowski faces a race against time to make their opening fixture on Sunday. The Barcelona forward was forced off in a pre-tournament friendly with a thigh issue.
Andrew Robertson suffered a frustrating season at club level having suffered injuries throughout the campaign. His year threatened to get worse after he was forced to leave Scotland training with what appears to be a re-aggravation of previous issues. However, Steve Clarke expects the full back to be ready in time to help his country this summer.
