Euro 2024 injuries: Every player missing the tournament

By
Contributions from
published

Euro 2024 injuries have already piled up pre-tournament - and there's no end to them just yet

Euro 2024 injuries: A fan holds a tinfoil replica of the UEFA EURO 2024 Trophy, seen prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Germany and Scotland at Munich Football Arena on June 14, 2024 in Munich, Germany.
(Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Jump To:

Euro 2024 injuries threaten to ruin the fun. The tournament is here – but not everyone we expected to see will be involved.

And no, we're not just talking about the Welsh. Before Euro 2024 has even kicked off, there have been plenty ruled out after being called up to their squads. With the deadline for replacing players passed, teams have to make do, now.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0 NationInjury
Giorgio ScalviniItalyACL
Frenkie De JongNetherlandsAnkle
Lyndon DykesScotlandAnkle
Ben DoakScotlandKnee
Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerNationInjury
Luke ShawEnglandLack of fitness, following muscle injury
Mike MaignanFranceRecurring injuries
Aurelian TchouameniFranceFoot
Robert LewandowskiPolandThigh
Andrew RobertsonScotlandRecurring injuries

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.

With contributions from