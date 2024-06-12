Euro 2024: What is the deadline for replacing injured players?

With Euro 2024 just days away, participating nations have been locking in their 26-man travelling squads for the tournament over the past few weeks prior to last Friday's deadline.

Gareth Southgate announced a trimmed version of his initial 33-man squad, cutting James Trafford, Harry Maguire, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jarrel Quansah, Curtis Jones, James Maddison and Jack Grealish from the group heading to Germany this summer.

However, sides have since fallen victim to injuries after squads had already been confirmed during the latest round of friendly matches, with the Netherlands in particular losing both Frenkie De Jong and Teun Koopmeiners.

Thankfully sides are still able to make alterations to their squads, but only under specific circumstances.

Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong has been ruled out of the action in Germany. (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Euro 2024: What rules are in place?

According to UEFA rules, teams have until their first match of the tournament to make injury-related changes to their 26-man squads.

UEFA's regulations state: “Should listed players or goalkeepers become seriously injured or ill, they may only be substituted if both their team doctor and a doctor from the UEFA medical committee confirm that the injury or illness is sufficiently serious to prevent them from taking part in the final tournament.

"Subject to the final approval of the UEFA administration, they may be replaced on the list of players registered for the final tournament.

“Players and goalkeepers may be replaced before their team’s first match in the final tournament.”

Which sides could this impact?

As Previously mentioned, the Netherlands are likely to make two changes before their first game against Poland, while Scotland manager Steve Clarke has until Friday to decide whether to replace Andrew Robertson and Lawrence Shankland, who both suffered injuries over the past seven days.

Meanwhile, England continue to sweat over the fitness of Luke Shaw, the only natural left-back in Southgate's squad this summer. Having already ruled Maguire's issues too severe to risk, it remains to be seen whether the England manager is willing to risk playing the entire tournament with a square peg in a round hole.

As with every team at the tournament, FourFourTwo will bring you all the latest on England as we report live from the European Championship, from the stadium at each Three Lions game. As well as information on how to watch each game at Euro 2024, we'll also provide in-depth coverage of all the Euro 2024 squads, too.

