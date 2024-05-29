Euro 2024 travel guide: Speed limits, essential documents and costs for driving in Germany

By
published

A handy guide to all the things you'll need to consider if you're motoring across to join the Euro 2024 festivities

How to watch Euro 2024 live streams UEFA EURO 2024 Trophy is displayed at the city high-rise (roof terrace WOW) on May 06, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's nothing quite like a summer international tournament, and thousands of fans from England and Scotland alike are expected to make the trip over to Germany for this year's festivities.

With Euro 2024 almost upon us, though, there's a few things we think you should be aware of to avoid getting stung while on your travels, especially if you're going to be driving while abroad.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.