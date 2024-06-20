Euro 2024: When is England’s next game?

Euro 2024 continues – but when is England’s next game?

It may not be one you're particularly looking forward to. The Three Lions laboured to a 1-1 bore draw with Denmark, struggling to break down the Scandinavians ending up lucky with a single point.

Harry Kane had given England a first-half lead but were pegged back before the break, with Morten Hjulmand's long-range effort going in off the post. Safe to say, BBC pundit Alan Shearer was not happy with what he saw from there. Still, Euro 2024 continues for England, who come face to face with Slovenia next up.

When is England's next game?

England will face Slovenia at 9pm local time (8pm UK time) on Tuesday, June 25.

The match will be held in Cologne at the RheinEnergieStadion, home of 1. FC Köln (to give it the proper German spelling), and kicks off at the same time as Denmark's final game of the group stage, against Serbia.

Gareth Southgate will be considering his selection options after replacing Kane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka after a set of underwhelming performances from some of his key attacking players against Denmark.

As frustrating as their performances may have been so far, England are in a good position to progress to the knockout stages thanks to their victory over Serbia in their opening game.

That leaves them needing just one more point to be guaranteed a place in the last 16, while a victory would ensure they topped their group.

Southgate's side could even progress with a surprise defeat to Slovenia, who come into the game with two points to England's four. A beaten England would still go through as one of the top two sides in Group C as long as Denmark (two points) failed to beat Serbia (one point), because England would have the better of the head-to-head record even if Serbia were to win.

Even if the worst came to the worst and England finished third in their group, there is a strong chance they would still go through as one of the best third-placed sides: no team has failed to do so with four points since the change to a 24-team format in 2016.

