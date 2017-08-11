Ex-Newcastle defender Titus Bramble joins ninth-tier Stowmarket Town

Bramble, who has played for Ipswich, Bobby Robson's Newcastle, Wigan and Sunderland in a career spanning 375 appearances, has taken up a contract with the semi-professional club while he continues coaching at Ipswich's academy.

Bramble had a trial for the Tractor Boys over the summer, but couldn't earn a deal with the club he began his professional career at in 1998.

So instead he's dropped down into English football's lower depths – more specifically, the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

The former England U21 international signed a one-year contract late on Thursday night and could make his debut against Felixstowe & Walton on Saturday afternoon.

signing tonight for welcome to the club Titus &B August 10, 2017

