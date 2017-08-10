Manchester City reveal space age new dressing room for 2017/18

Pep Guardiola will be addressing his Manchester City side within the confines of a plush new changing room for the 2017/18 season.

The title favourites kick off their home campaign against Everton next week, when they will get to prepare in their new surroundings for the first time.

It includes a new dressing room, showers and hydrotherapy pools fit for the likes of Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus.

The futuristic rennovation has modernised the changing room and all of its features, and there has been a huge revamp in the area below the Colin Bell stand.

City and Everton players can look forward to lining up in a new mirrored tunnel on August 21 (but sadly they're not curved like at the funfair – now that would be fun).

Fans can also join the new 'Tunnel Club', allowing VIPs to take advantage of the transparent tunnel for a mere £9,000 per year. Where do we sign up?

