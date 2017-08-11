Ex-Norwich flop Ricky van Wolfswinkel misses open goal from three yards

Former Norwich striker Van Wolfswinkel, who famously scored just once (on his debut) for the Canaries in their unsuccessful 2013/14 Premier League season, has enjoyed a career revival in recent years.

Van Wolfswinkel spent 2014/15 on loan with Saint-Etienne, then 2015/16 at Real Betis – where he didn't score his first (and only) La Liga goal until April 2016.

But last season he spent a successful year in the Eredivisie with Vitesse, for whom he scored 23 goals in 37 appearances. That secured him a permanent move away from Norwich to Swiss Super League champions Basel.

The 28-year-old has got off to a great start there, scoring four goals in his opening four matches. But he made a howler to miss out on a hat-trick against Grasshopper on Thursday night, having already netted a brace earlier in the game.

From three yards out, Van Wolfswinkel somehow failed to convert the easiest of tap-ins after some fine work by substitute Dimitri Oberlin down the flank. Ricky!

