The FFT Photo Awards: Match action

Last year, FourFourTwo invited fans and professional photographers to capture the beautiful game in all its glory. The judging panel included FourFourTwo editor David Hall and picture editor Jeff Beasley, plus multi-award-winning photographer David Pultney and former England player turned keen photographer Graeme Le Saux. Here are some of the best we received in the Match Action category.

And the winner of the Match Action category (and overall winner, as it happens...)





Brazil's Robinho gets intimate with Holland's Mark van Bommel in the World Cup quarter-final

Winner Jonne Roriz Location Port Elizabeth, South Africa

