Quiz! Can you get 50 correct answers in the Big Quiz of World Cup 2022?

There's been no shying away from the controversies of World Cup 2022. Those issues will continue to be talked about in relation to the first-ever edition of this tournament in the Middle East.

And though it's impossible to separate politics from sport completely, there have been memorable moments on the pitch that will last a lifetime. There have been new stars born and established ones re-asserted as some of the greatest to do it.

But while this World Cup will ultimately be remembered for either Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe, there's been a lot more beneath that glitzy surface.

50 questions coming up – how much have you paid attention in the last month?

