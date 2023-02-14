Quiz! Can you name every Champions League knockout team ever?

10 minutes on the clock, 73 clubs to guess.

It used to be that the Champions League – or European Cup as it used to be called – was nothing more than a knockout competition.

The league aspect was introduced in the 1990s and has given us more opportunity to see top teams in the autumn, with little threat of extinction – well, until Barcelona started flunking the group stage. It means, at least, that a team that big can get to Europe's elite competition and have at least six games.

But it's all about the knockouts, isn't it? Not that the group stage isn't fun but that's what we're all looking towards.

Can you remember every side that has made it out of the group and into the business end of the competition?

