Quiz! Can you name every Champions League knockout team ever?
The Champions League knockouts are here – but who's been here before?
10 minutes on the clock, 73 clubs to guess.
It used to be that the Champions League – or European Cup as it used to be called – was nothing more than a knockout competition.
The league aspect was introduced in the 1990s and has given us more opportunity to see top teams in the autumn, with little threat of extinction – well, until Barcelona started flunking the group stage. It means, at least, that a team that big can get to Europe's elite competition and have at least six games.
But it's all about the knockouts, isn't it? Not that the group stage isn't fun but that's what we're all looking towards.
Can you remember every side that has made it out of the group and into the business end of the competition?
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine.
