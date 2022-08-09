Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club's last five top goalscorers of the season in all competitions?
By Mark White published
We're looking for every top net botherer in the last half-decade
10 minutes on the clock, 107 players to guess.
Looking through the answers of today's quiz, it's interesting to see the approach that Premier League sides look for to get goals.
Some clubs have a reliable striker: someone who will deliver them their 15 or more strikes from inside the box. Others have players out wide who will cut in to finish and by seeing how these top scorers change from one season to the next, the burden is shared.
Then there are teams whose top scorer has been whoever took the penalties. Or teams that have had midfielders chip in with five or so that have been enough to see them over the season.
Today, we'd like you to tell us who these players are that we're talking about.
