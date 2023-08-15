Quiz! Can you name every player to score 25+ Premier League goals before the age of 23?
Is it FourFourTwo… or are footballers getting younger?
10 minutes on the clock, 32 players to guess.
The Premier League is a place where youth is often given a fair crack of the whip. Over the years, hundreds of exciting wonderkids have broken through.
But scoring consistently is usually a job of an elder statesman. The Golden Boot has never been won by a teenager and usually, the best strikers in the division are also the most experienced.
That doesn't mean that plenty of youngster haven't bagged early in their careers. If you're ever going to beat Alan Shearer's golden record of 260 goals, we recommend a particularly early start. Otherwise you're having to score City numbers in latter years.
32 Premier League stars managed 25 goals or more before their 23rd birthday. Can you tell us who?
