Quiz! Can you name every country to have qualified for a European Championship?

6 minutes on the clock, 35 countries to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every club in the top seven tiers of English football?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

As the final round of qualifiers for Euro 2024 comes to a close, just a few spots remain undecided for next year's tournament.

In March, twelve teams will compete in the play-offs for the last chance to make it to Germany, with three spaces available for the winners.

With that in mind, why not test your knowledge of all the countries to have qualified for a men's European Championship since the first one was held back in 1960?

There are 35 countries to get in total, from established powerhouses through to relative newcomers.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the top 100 players in EA Sports FC 24?

Quiz! Can you name the 50 most expensive transfer moves by English players?

Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?