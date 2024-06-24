Quiz! How many questions can you get right in our Thierry Henry quiz?

It's another quiz – and this time, it's all about another European legend: the iconic Thierry Henry.

Henry was a key man for Euro 2000 for Les Bleus, really announcing himself on the European stage after a solid first season with Arsenal. He'd get the Man of the Match in the final and run the Italian defence ragged.

But how much do you know about him?

This is definitely one for the Gooners among you but with a focus on the Euros, plenty of questions will send you on a nice trip down memory lane.

There's no time limit for – just 10 questions designed to test your knowledge on one of Europe's greatest-ever players. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

How many can you get correct?

