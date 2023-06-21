Quiz! Can you name every player to go to a tournament with England since 1996?

22 minutes on the clock, 131 players to guess.

Since 1996, England have only missed one tournament. There have been two semi-finals and a final in that time.

Just four players have gone to six tournaments. One of them perhaps would have gone to seven, but for an injury in 2002. A further five have been to five; 18 players have been to four tournaments.

42 players have been to just one tournament – intriguingly, the tournament with the most tournament debutants was Euro 2020. Makes sense, since it there were three years since the last competition but it's interesting that it marked a PB.

Enough chat – name the players. It may get harder as you go back in time…

