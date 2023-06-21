Quiz! Can you name every player to go to a tournament with England since 1996?

By Mark White
published

England have been to 13 tournaments since the mid-90s – but who went with them?

A detailed view of a replica FIFA World Cup trophy held by England fans after the team's victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
(Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

22 minutes on the clock, 131 players to guess.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's 50 greatest players of all time?

Since 1996, England have only missed one tournament. There have been two semi-finals and a final in that time.

Just four players have gone to six tournaments. One of them perhaps would have gone to seven, but for an injury in 2002. A further five have been to five; 18 players have been to four tournaments.

42 players have been to just one tournament – intriguingly, the tournament with the most tournament debutants was Euro 2020. Makes sense, since it there were three years since the last competition but it's interesting that it marked a PB.

Enough chat – name the players. It may get harder as you go back in time…

