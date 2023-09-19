Quiz! Can you name every team in Europe this season?

12 minutes on the clock, 96 clubs to guess.

Quiz! Can you name every continental champion around the world?

It seems strange to think – but when the European Cup launched back in the 1950s, it was just one competition. Not three, like we have now.

Back then, it was just whoever had won their league title. They went into a knockout tournament with each other to fight it out for the trophy.

Nowadays, it's a midweek festival of football involving the very finest. Teams from across the continent all get their chance across three different competitions, all structured like a pyramid.

This quiz is fairly simple for the first 32 teams – but then it gets tricky…

