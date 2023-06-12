Quiz! Can you name the teams these Champions beat en route to their Trebles?

Eight minutes on the clock, 30 clubs to guess.

The debates will rage on until the end of time in the city of Manchester.

Who was better: United's Class of '99 or City's Class of '23? There are big arguments for either. The Red Devils were big game giants who thrived in the heat of battle, while City were ruthlessly consistent across the board.

Combined XIs will always show a pretty even split between the sides, too. Arguably, the two greatest managers of all time coached these sides.

But that's not what we're asking you today. There are eight sides who have lifted a league title, domestic cup and European Cup/Champions League – two have done it twice. We just want you to find who these Treble winners beat in their respective finals and leagues.

