Quiz! Can you name Liverpool's top 20 all-time Premier League scorers?

Mohamed Salah has treated Liverpool fans to some incredible moments over the years

The Premier League was not always a happy hunting ground for Liverpool in the pre-Klopp era, but they still plundered plenty of goals, and we want to quiz you on them.

Now chasing down the ultimate honour again under Arne Slot, you’d be forgiven for thinking a handful of the current crop make the cut, but there’s only one Red still at it at Anfield on this list.

We’re talking solely about Premier League goals scored from the 1992/93 season to today, so you won’t find the likes of 1960s icon Roger Hunt here.

QUIZ The Ultimate Liverpool quiz

Topping the list is a man who’s netted comfortably more than 150 Premier League goals for the Merseyside outfit, along with bagging almost every piece of silverware available to the club.

This is Liverpool, so there are, of course, a number of electric forwards named, but you may need to look deeper into the midfield to tie off those last few answers evading you.

For this one, you’ll have five minutes to name the top 20 all-time Premier League goalscorers for Liverpool.

Confident of your knowledge? Make sure you tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo, and send this quiz to your mates to see how they get on.

Can’t see this quiz? Play it here