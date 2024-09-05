The Ultimate Liverpool quiz
The Ultimate Liverpool quiz is here, as we look back at Kop heroes, miracles of Europe and everything in between
Ready for a football quiz? How about the ultimate Liverpool quiz?
The Reds have been a powerhouse in the beautiful game since forever. From chants circling around Anfield to those who were serenaded eventually conquering Europe and beyond, Liverpool have become one of the biggest sporting brands on the planet.
But how well do you know them? Can you get to top of the Kop?
MORE QUIZZES Premier League quizzes
Take on 40 questions that delve into all things Liverpool Football Club. Take it at your own speed, too: since there’s no time limit.
We’re covering everything, too. There’s no stone unturned as we remember unforgettable records of seasons gone by, the heroes of Anfield and all that silverware accumulated over the years.
Need a hint? Log in to Kwizly and use the hint button to remove one of the four answer choices. There’s no limit to how many hints you can use!
Test your knowledge against friends and share your results @FourFourTwo. Allez, allez, allez!
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The Ultimate Liverpool quiz
More Liverpool quizzes
ARSENAL The Ultimate quiz
ASTON VILLA The Ultimate quiz
BOURNEMOUTH The Ultimate quiz
BRENTFORD The Ultimate quiz
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION The Ultimate quiz
CHELSEA The Ultimate quiz
CRYSTAL PALACE The Ultimate quiz
EVERTON The Ultimate quiz
FULHAM The Ultimate quiz
IPSWICH TOWN The Ultimate quiz
LEICESTER CITY The Ultimate quiz
MANCHESTER CITY The Ultimate quiz
MANCHESTER UNITED The Ultimate quiz
NEWCASTLE UNITED The Ultimate quiz
NOTTINGHAM FOREST The Ultimate quiz
SOUTHAMPTON The Ultimate quiz
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR The Ultimate quiz
WEST HAM UNITED The Ultimate quiz
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS The Ultimate quiz
Quiz! Can you name every player to have played in a European final for Liverpool this century?
Quiz! Can you name every goalscorer from games between Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Man City?
Quiz! Can you name Liverpool's top 50 most expensive signings?
Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from Jurgen Klopp's first game in charge?
Quiz! Can you name every goalscorer from the last 20 games between Arsenal and Liverpool?
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League team Luis Suarez scored against for Liverpool?
Quiz! Can you name the starting XI from Liverpool's UEFA Cup final win in 2001?
Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from the Champions League final against AC Milan in 2005?
Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from the FA Cup final against West Ham United in 2006?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.