Ready for a football quiz? How about the ultimate Liverpool quiz?

The Reds have been a powerhouse in the beautiful game since forever. From chants circling around Anfield to those who were serenaded eventually conquering Europe and beyond, Liverpool have become one of the biggest sporting brands on the planet.

But how well do you know them? Can you get to top of the Kop?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Alamy) MORE QUIZZES Premier League quizzes

Take on 40 questions that delve into all things Liverpool Football Club. Take it at your own speed, too: since there’s no time limit.

We’re covering everything, too. There’s no stone unturned as we remember unforgettable records of seasons gone by, the heroes of Anfield and all that silverware accumulated over the years.

Need a hint? Log in to Kwizly and use the hint button to remove one of the four answer choices. There’s no limit to how many hints you can use!

Test your knowledge against friends and share your results @FourFourTwo. Allez, allez, allez!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Ultimate Liverpool quiz

More Liverpool quizzes

Quiz! Can you name every player to have played in a European final for Liverpool this century?

Quiz! Can you name every goalscorer from games between Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Man City?

Quiz! Can you name Liverpool's top 50 most expensive signings?

Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from Jurgen Klopp's first game in charge?

Quiz! Can you name every goalscorer from the last 20 games between Arsenal and Liverpool?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League team Luis Suarez scored against for Liverpool?

Quiz! Can you name the starting XI from Liverpool's UEFA Cup final win in 2001?

Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from the Champions League final against AC Milan in 2005?

Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from the FA Cup final against West Ham United in 2006?