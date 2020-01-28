Quiz! Can you name the most valuable players in the world over 30?

Once a fresh-faced young boy learning from the likes of Ronaldinho, the padawan became the master of the force. Now, Lionel Messi is 32 years old. It's hard to believe, really.

We've reached the peak of the mountain and now we're heading down the other side - Messi will no doubt retire this decade, along with a galaxy of stars that have come to represent a generation.

But just because these players are older, wiser, somewhat slower too, their stock hasn't suffered a steep drop.

If your club were to purchase one of these players this January, they'd set you back rather a lot of money - such is inflation, they might even cost more money now than they did at their peak.

With a little help from Transfermarkt, we've totalled up the worth of the over 30s - all you have to do is tell us who they are.

Seven minutes are on the clock and yes, you can have Messi to get you started. Let us know how you did @FourFourTwo – and please challenge some pals while you’re at it.

