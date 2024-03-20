Quiz! Can you name the 100 male professional footballers to feature at Soccer Aid?
Yes, Usain Bolt played in the Australian top division – no, he's not on this list
15 minutes on the clock, 100 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the England line-up from Gareth Southgate's first game as manager against Malta in 2016?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Ah, Soccer Aid. A place where Andy Murray's mum can be the assistant of the England team. Where Jose Mourinho can slide tackle an X Factor contestant.
As the curtain-raiser to a summer tournament/new series of Love Island, these UNICEF games are surreal affairs at best, with half-hour half-times and Dermot Leary presenting from the pitch. World Cup winners nutmegging YouTubers might not be everyone's cup of tea but almost 20 years later, it's a proven success.
A century of male former pros have taken to the field for Robbie Williams' charity extravaganza, not to mention the coaching talent, which has included the likes of Sam Allardyce, Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino – the latter of which had Spice Girl Melanie C and Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann on his staff.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Think that's weird? Jon Moss once came on as a substitute referee. We won't ask you to real off every Tom Grennan and Tommy Fury to have played but some huge footballers have taken part in the past.
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name every player capped for England by Sven-Goran Eriksson?
Quiz! Can you name every country England women have played under Sarina Wiegman?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1