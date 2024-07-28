Quiz! Can you name all 92 stadiums in the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two, for 2024/25?

A new season is among us, which means there's a new 92 Club - and today's FourFourTwo quiz wants you to name each and every stadium in the top four divisions of English football.

It's a pilgrimage for many a football fan. There are almost 100 in four divisions, and they range in stature, size and atmosphere.

From the Premier League big hitters to the League Two minnows, there are stadia of all shapes and sizes across the country, but how many can you name?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name these 20 stadiums?

In some cases, we'll accept the sponsor name – though not if it hasn't been used for years.

There are, obviously, 92 stadiums to name and we've put 18 minutes on the clock for you. You can also use this as an opportunity to tick off how many you've been to and see how close you are to joining the 92 Club.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

