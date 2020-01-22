Quiz! Can you name every manager to face Sean Dyche in the Premier League?

For nearly eight years now, big Sean Dyche has graced Turf Moor with his gravelly voice and two deep blocks of four - what a job he's done, too.

The former defender - surprise, surprise - has taken Burnley from the Championship into Europe, and in four and a half seasons (covering two spells) of Premier League football, he's taken some mighty scalps, out-thinking some of the league's best bosses.

But who has Dyche been up against in the opposing dugout? Essentially, we're just asking you to name as many managers as you can from 2014/15, and then from 2016 onwards. So even those of you who don't support Burnley stand a chance in this one.

We've listed each manager by their most recent match against Dychey, just to make it that bit easier.

Ten minutes are on the clock, and let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts if you don’t give answers away – and then challenge some friends as well. Good luck!

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the top three all-time goalscorers for every current Premier League club?

NOW READ...

TARGET 5 things you should know about Manchester United, Tottenham and Barcelona target Krzysztof Piatek

QUIZ Can you name every Euros semi-final and final host city?

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £10.25 every three months – that’s just £3.15 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com