FourFourTwo: Accept no imitations

We at FourFourTwo have heard news of a disturbing matter from two different sources in the past week. We have been told, first by a student and then by a police officer, that there is a man in the Sheffield area masquerading as a FourFourTwo employee.

He calls himself Richard Nelson, and he is nothing to do with us.

We like to have a few laughs on FourFourTwo.com, and this may sound like a joke. Sadly, it's not: 'Mr Nelson' has used our name to his own advantage and, more worryingly, to con money out of hardworking people.

In his guise as someone working for FourFourTwo - which is based in Teddington, south-west London, and not in the north of England as he claimed - he promised work experience to a student and aspiring journalist, in return for a few drinks and a spare room for a few nights.

At FourFourTwo, we will never request payment from anyone wishing to come into our Teddington offices on work experience.

Not content with stealing from a student, 'Mr Nelson' has, we've been informed by the South Yorkshire Police, run up a £70 bar tab with a fake card, only to disappear with it unpaid.

The South Yorkshire Police would like to hear from anyone who has any information, on 0114 2 20 20 20.

We would like to reiterate that we do not employ anyone by the name of Richard Nelson. Nor do we use anybody else as a mediator to arrange work experience placements.

To arrange a work experience placement, please email contact[at]fourfourtwo[dot]com