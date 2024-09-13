Friday Football Quiz, episode 30: Can you get 20 correct answers?

By
published

TGIF - here's your weekly football quiz, featuring questions on Nigerian goalscorers, Jose Mourinho signings, winless records and Juan Mata

Friday Football Quiz: Jose Mourinho
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Time for your Friday Football Quiz. Reckon your ball knowledge is above average?

Let's put that to the test, as we ask you questions on all football subjects. It won't be easy.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sean Cole
Sean Cole
Writer

Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.