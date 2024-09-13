Friday Football Quiz, episode 30: Can you get 20 correct answers?
TGIF - here's your weekly football quiz, featuring questions on Nigerian goalscorers, Jose Mourinho signings, winless records and Juan Mata
Time for your Friday Football Quiz. Reckon your ball knowledge is above average?
Let's put that to the test, as we ask you questions on all football subjects. It won't be easy.
We're going to go from non-League to the Premier League, and across a host of different countries, for some of these teasers. There'll be questions on current heroes and long-retired legends of the game.
LAST WEEK'S Friday Football Quiz, episode 29
So how much do you know about Ivan Toney, Alex Morgan, Fabian Hurzeler and Nolberto Solano amongst others?
As ever, there's no time limit on this one. 20 questions, here.
Each question has four possible answers. Remember – if you sign in below, you can get a hint to any question, too: that means that we'll take away one wrong answer and leave you with three possible options. You can use that option as many times as possible, 'n' all!
Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How did you do?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Who did Oasis star Noel Gallagher say this about?
Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 1990s?
Quiz! Can you name the club these players ALL played for?
Quiz! Can you tell us which movies and TV shows these 20 football shirts are from?
Quiz! Can you name every England player to play in a major tournament semi-final?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.