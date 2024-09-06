Friday Football Quiz, episode 29: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Time for your Friday Football Quiz. Reckon your ball knowledge is above average?

Let's put that to the test, as we ask you questions on all football subjects. It won't be easy.

We're going to delving into Premier League records, dipping into the Football League and going abroad for some of these teasers. There'll be questions on current heroes and long-retired legends of the game.

So do you know Leyton Orient stadiums from your Emirates Stadiums? Do you know Diego Maradona's final club from the club known as the devils?

As ever, there's no time limit on this one. 20 questions, here.

Each question has four possible answers, in alphabetical order, so there's no bias as to which answer we place where. Remember – if you sign in below, you can get a hint to any question, too: that means that we'll take away one wrong answer and leave you with three possible options. You can use that option as many times as possible, 'n' all!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

