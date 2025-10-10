Friday Football Quiz, episode 84: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Back once again with the Friday Football Quiz – welcome aboard one and all.

FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 83

The rules of the game are simple for this one: 20 questions coming up plucked from the spectrum of the beautiful game, about club, competitions and legendary figures of football, with four multiple-choice options each.

You have no time limit for this one and can remove one of the options by signing in – let us know how you did on the Friday Football Quiz in the comments and check out more quizzes below.

