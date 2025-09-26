Friday Football Quiz, episode 82: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Football quizzes and Fridays: they go together like Xavi and Iniesta, Diego Simeone and meltdowns, Peter Drury and a thesaurus.

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Future) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 81

If you've not seen a Friday Football Quiz before, here's how we roll: it's a standard format football quiz with 20 questions, four possible answers for each, spanning eras, levels and competitions – and we pride ourselves on making it expert-level.

Don't suffer alone, though: enter your email address and not only will we give you the option to remove one of the wrong answers for each question, you can share how you did in the comments. Good luck!

It's quiz time again, and we're not messing around. We have a fresh batch of challenges courtesy of Kwizly to really test your football knowledge, from Premier League history to iconic Champions League line-ups.

First up, two quizzes that will put your historical knowledge to the test. Can you name the top 100 scorers in Premier League history? Then, for the ultimate challenge in English football trivia, see if you can name every team to have won one of the top four tiers in the football pyramid.

Ready for a proper test of your memory? We’ve got two quizzes for the true football obsessives. See how well you know Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo with our dedicated quiz. Then, for a true test of memory, can you name the Manchester City line-up from the 2023 Champions League final against Inter Milan?

And for the final brain-teaser of the day, it's time for our newest crossword. FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 19 features clues on Golden Boys, captains, and Manchester United managers. Want a steady stream of new quizzes? Subscribe to our newsletter below!