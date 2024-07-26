Friday Football Quiz, episode 23: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Your weekly teasers, featuring Elton John, terriers and Rene Higuita
Time for your Friday football quiz – how much do you know about the beautiful game?
It's almost the weekend, which means one thing. We're going to be testing you on your football knowledge, stretching from the current day, way back a few decades, and across the globe.
We've got 20 teasers for you, ranging on subjects as varying as Dennis Bergkamp's fears to stadiums with pitch slopes.
LAST WEEK'S Friday Football Quiz, episode 22
Nothing's certain – but we're pretty sure that you won't get 100 per cent in this quiz. If you do, we'll have to eat our hats.
There's no time limit on this one, and you've got multiple-choice answers for each of the 20 questions.
Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you get right? On your marks, get set. Go!
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.