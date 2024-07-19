Friday Football Quiz, episode 22: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Another Friday Football Quiz, anyone?

Well done, folks. It's not been easy going cold turkey following Sunday night's Euro 2024 final, but we've made it through to the end of the week.

As a pat on the back for putting boxing off another working week, how about you give our famous FourFourTwo Friday Football Quiz a bash?

LAST FRIDAY'S (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Friday Football Quiz, episode 21

We've put together a set of 20 eclectic questions for you, with teasers on club badges, golden boots, trophies and Diego Maradona for you. Let's see how you do.

There's no time limit on this one, and you've got multiple-choice answers for each of the 20 questions.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you get right? On your marks, get set. Go!

More Quizzes

Quiz! Can you name Real Madrid's top 50 most expensive signings?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Quiz! Can you name every England player to play for Gareth Southgate?

Quiz! Can you name every MLS team?

Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?

The Big Euro 2024 Quiz! How much do you remember about the tournament?