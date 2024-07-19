Friday Football Quiz, episode 22: Can you get 20 correct answers?

By
published

It's time for our end-of-week quiz which means we test your knowledge of football from all four corners of the globe

Argentina captain Diego Maradona at the 1986 World Cup
Argentina captain Diego Maradona at the 1986 World Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

Another Friday Football Quiz, anyone?

Well done, folks. It's not been easy going cold turkey following Sunday night's Euro 2024 final, but we've made it through to the end of the week. 

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.