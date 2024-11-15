Friday Football Quiz, episode 39: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Another week closer to retirement, right?

Well, that may be the case for so many of us but fear not, FourFourTwo is here to lift spirits with another edition of our popular Friday quiz. Twenty questions conjured up for your trivia-loving nerds and I bet you can't wait to sink your teeth into this one, eh?

We've got a whole host of topics to quiz you on this week, so disregard last week's score and let's focus on the positives, from another crazy week of footballing action.

LAST WEEK'S Friday Football Quiz, episode 38

The task is simple, as per the usual rules and regulations from FourFourTwo's Friday Football Quiz series.

We are feeling oh so generous by giving you an unlimited time limit in your quest to achieve 20 correct questions from our pool of football topics.

Struggling at the half-time stage? Sign in to Kwizly and we’ll give you a helping hand by taking one of the incorrect options away.

Remember to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share them with your mates too...

We use Kwizly for our quizzes — find out more here

Can’t see this quiz? Play it here

