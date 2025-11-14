Friday Football Quiz, episode 89: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Friday's here – and so is our big quiz.

Welcome back to the Friday Football Quiz, where we give you 20 questions spanning the depths of general knowledge: we take pride in this being the hardest football quiz on the internet, so get your thinking cap on and get cracking.

15 and above is a very good score in our books – and if you manage to get 100 per cent, remember to show off in the comments.

Well played on completing the Friday Football Quiz. If that got you in the mood for some serious cup history, then we have the perfect follow-up, brought to you courtesy of Kwizly.

First up, see if you can name every club to have won the League Cup. That challenge is for those who truly know their domestic knockout history. Then, see if you can name every club to qualify for the Champions League from Europe's top five leagues.

After testing your knowledge of Europe's top teams, we'll test your knowledge of its most loyal players: see if you can name every player with 100+ Champions League appearances since 2000. Now for a test of sheer geography and size: we want you to recall the grounds that host the biggest crowds in the English game. Try your luck and see if you can name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity.

Finally, give those trivia muscles a rest and try FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 26, with clues on GOATs, birds and Bundesliga ballers. It’s the perfect brain-tickling distraction before you inevitably start another one of our quizzes. Remember to sign up to the newsletter, too, for more quizzes beamed to your inbox daily.

