Friday Football Quiz, episode 38: Can you get 20 correct answers?

It’s Friday, the weekend is tantalisingly close, and it’s time to test your footballing knowledge.

There’s been plenty of action in England and on the continent this week, with incoming Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim getting an early jab in on his new Manchester City rivals as a final farewell to Sporting, and Arsenal slipping down both the Premier League and the Champions League tables with defeats to Newcastle United and Inter respectively.

You’ll need plenty of facts from both stages floating around your head to succeed in this week’s challenge, as we test every facet of your ball knowledge.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S Friday Football Quiz, episode 37

As per usual in our weekly Friday Football Quiz, there’s no time limit on your answer for the 20 questions we’ve tabled to you today.

Racking your brain for one of the answers? Sign in to Kwizly and we’ll give you a helping hand by taking one of the incorrect options away.

Take your time and think each answer through carefully – you’ll need to be in top form to get full marks on this one.

Remember to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share it around with your mates, to see who really knows what they’re talking about…

We use Kwizly for our quizzes — find out more here

Can’t see this quiz? Play it here

