Hertha Berlin are offering one lifetime season ticket – if you're willing to get it tattooed on

Hertha Berlin have conjured up a novel scheme for one lucky (or not so – you decide) season-ticket holder.

The Bundesliga club are looking for one fan willing to tattoo themselves with part of the club crest – which will also feature a special QR code to serve as a season ticket.

Hertha fans simply have to send their club a video, photo or "other creative idea" to show why they, of all, should be the ones permanently inked for their club.

Die Dauerkarte deines Lebens: Dein Saisonticket ein Leben lang tätowiert – auf deinem Arm! February 1, 2018

What Hertha don't mention, of course, is any specifications for where the tattoo should be on the fan's body. They might want to establish some ground rules there, just to prevent any awkward scanning moments outside the Olympiastadion...

See also...

PSV send camera crew to greet 'new signing' – who joins Sporting instead

Vasco's Pikachu (!) capitalises on hideous goalkeeping howler in the Copa Libertadores

In Other News...