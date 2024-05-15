How Scotland's muse could help Tartan Army break knockout stage hoodoo

Steve Clarke has the players onside as Scotland look to get past the group stage for the very first time

Steve Clarke before a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier between Cyprus and Scotland at the AEK Arena, on September 08, 2023, in Larnaca, Cyprus.
Former Scotland captain Colin Hendry is backing current gaffer Steve Clarke to motivate his players to the fullest at Euro 2024 as they bid to make it past the group stage of a major tournament for the first time in their history.

After breaking a 23-year absence from the big summer stage by appearing at the one-year delayed Euro 2020 and following it up with qualification for the 2022 World Cup and this year’s Euros, hopes are now high that they can reach the knockout stages for the first time in 12 attempts.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.