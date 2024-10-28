How to watch England v South Africa from around the world

Sarina Wiegman took charge of the team in 2021

England v South Africa is taking place on Tuesday, 29 October with a kick-off time of 19:45 GMT.

The game, which will be live on ITV and available via VPN elsewhere, is part of the Lionesses friendlies to round off their action for 2024. The fixtures are in place of where they would have been playing European Championship qualifying play-offs if they had not secured automatic qualification earlier this year.

The Lionesses have been hit with some injuries with Lauren James withdrawing from the squad with a calf issue earlier this month.

England v South Africa team news

Alessia Russo was the top-scorer of the 2023/24 season for England (Image credit: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

James, who has not played for England since April, sustained the injury in the build-up to club Chelsea's Women's Champions League group stage game against FC Twente.

England manager Sarina Wiegman called James a "very talented player" and added: "As soon as she gets fit, and she gets at her level as well as the playing minutes, then she begins to show quality and from there we will see how the competition is."

Lauren James has struggled with injury in 2024 (Image credit: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Fran Kirby and Lotte Wubben-Moy were not involved in England's game against Germany last Friday because of a minor injury and concussion respectively.

Both players have had good starts to the season for their clubs.

The competition for the England number one shirt is also ongoing between Mary Earps and Hannah Hampton.

In FourFourTwo's view Hampton should where the shirt against South Africa as Wiegman already knows what Earps can do for an England team. Hampton needs more game time in case she is needed in crucial games with the Euros next year.

Earps has been the first-choice since Sarina Wiegman took over but Hampton is continually pushing the Paris Saint-Germain keeper.

The South Africa game will conclude the current international break but England will then be in action against USWNT on 30 November and against Switzerland on 3 December.