Hull 0-0 West Brom: Which keeper has saved all three penalties he's faced in the Premier League?

Hull's stretched their Premier League winless run to 8 games after a goalless stalemate with West Brom, dropping into the relegation zone in the process.

Graham Dorrans' penalty miss was one of the few incidents of note in a dull game which featured just 5 shots on target all game. Restored to the side after sitting on the bench in midweek, Youssuf Mulumbu was the game's top passer, completing 60 out of 72.

Abel Hernandez managed the most shots, but only 1 on target from 5 attempts as a pretty nondescript game ended 0-0.

Graham Dorrans’ miss was the first penalty West Brom have missed in the last 8 they have taken in the Premier League.

Allan McGregor has saved all 3 of the penalties he has faced in the Premier League.

Hull have not recorded more than 2 shots on target in any of their last 6 Premier League games – they did so in 5 of the preceding 6 fixtures.

Saido Berahino has now gone 453 minutes without a goal in the Premier League.

Hull have won only 6 Premier League games in 2014, fewer than any ever-present team (D9 L19).

This was West Brom’s second draw in their last 16 Premier League away games.

The Baggies have scored 3 league goals in their last 9 away matches.

Hull have scored only 2 goals in their last 7 Premier League games.

